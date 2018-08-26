Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Head to Brunch at Nobu!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are enjoying a nice meal together!

The newly engaged couple made their way into Nobu on Sunday (August 26) for brunch in Malibu, Calif.

The two recently returned from Mumbai, India, where they engaged after a traditional Hindu pre-wedding ceremony.

Nick wore a rose on his sweater while leaving Craig’s Restaurant on Friday night (August 24) in West Hollywood, Calif. That day, Nick‘s new song “Right Now” with Robin Shulz came out. Be sure to go listen to the track if you haven’t already!