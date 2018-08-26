Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, &amp; More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 8:21 pm

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Head to Brunch at Nobu!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Head to Brunch at Nobu!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are enjoying a nice meal together!

The newly engaged couple made their way into Nobu on Sunday (August 26) for brunch in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

The two recently returned from Mumbai, India, where they engaged after a traditional Hindu pre-wedding ceremony.

Nick wore a rose on his sweater while leaving Craig’s Restaurant on Friday night (August 24) in West Hollywood, Calif. That day, Nick‘s new song “Right Now” with Robin Shulz came out. Be sure to go listen to the track if you haven’t already!
Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas priyanka chopra august 2018 nobu 01
nick jonas priyanka chopra august 2018 nobu 02
nick jonas priyanka chopra august 2018 nobu 03
nick jonas priyanka chopra august 2018 nobu 04
nick jonas priyanka chopra august 2018 nobu 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr