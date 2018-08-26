Sun, 26 August 2018 at 2:30 pm
Police Uncovered a Burglary Plan for Demi Lovato's Home While She's In Rehab
- Police made a big discovery concerning some burglars and Demi Lovato – TMZ
- Noah Cyrus is opening about her her struggle with depression and anxiety – Just Jared Jr
- See photos of Jennifer Garner after she made headlines this week – Lainey Gossip
- Guess who is returning to American Horror Story!? – TooFab
- Stars are remembering Neil Simon – The Hollywood Reporter
