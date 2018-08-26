Pregnant Claire Danes & Husband Hugh Dancy Spend a Day Out in NYC!

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are having a nice day out together in the big city!

The pregnant 39-year-old Homeland actress and the 43-year-old Hannibal actor were spotted together with their five-year-old son Cyrus (not pictured) on Sunday (August 26) in New York City.

Claire is ready to give birth any day now!

The family looked happy spending time together in the Soho neighborhood on the sunny afternoon outing.

Claire was recently seen cooling off with an icy treat earlier in the week.