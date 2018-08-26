Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, &amp; More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 6:09 pm

Pregnant Claire Danes & Husband Hugh Dancy Spend a Day Out in NYC!

Pregnant Claire Danes & Husband Hugh Dancy Spend a Day Out in NYC!

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are having a nice day out together in the big city!

The pregnant 39-year-old Homeland actress and the 43-year-old Hannibal actor were spotted together with their five-year-old son Cyrus (not pictured) on Sunday (August 26) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Claire Danes

Claire is ready to give birth any day now!

The family looked happy spending time together in the Soho neighborhood on the sunny afternoon outing.

Claire was recently seen cooling off with an icy treat earlier in the week.
Just Jared on Facebook
claire danes hugh dancy august 2018 nyc 01
claire danes hugh dancy august 2018 nyc 02
claire danes hugh dancy august 2018 nyc 03
claire danes hugh dancy august 2018 nyc 04
claire danes hugh dancy august 2018 nyc 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr