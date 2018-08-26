Sun, 26 August 2018 at 12:06 am
Pregnant Hilary Duff Grabs Dinner with Friends in Beverly Hills!
Hilary Duff heads back to her car as she leaves dinner with friends on Friday night (August 25) at Madeo Restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The 30-year-old pregnant actress looked pretty in a blue dress and navy booties as she stepped out for the night.
Last week, Hilary and boyfriend Matthew Koma were spotted packing on the PDA as they stepped out for a lunch date.
Make sure to watch new episodes of Hilary‘s TV Land series Younger on Tuesday nights at 10pm.
