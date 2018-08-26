Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, &amp; More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 7:30 pm

Rita Ora Puts on a Colorful Display at Manchester Pride 2018!

Rita Ora Puts on a Colorful Display at Manchester Pride 2018!

Rita Ora is putting on a show!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” pop superstar hit the stage to perform at 2018 Manchester Pride on Sunday (August 26) in Manchester, United Kingdom.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora
08/26/2018

Rita performed hits like “Your Song,” “Girls,” “Black Widow,” “For You” and “Hot Right Now.”

“I don’t know if I would be normal in the head without you guys, but who wants to be normal?” she told the crowd during her headlining performance.

She also praised attendees for making it despite the inclement weather: “You are champions for not giving a s–t about the rain,” she said.
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora pride manchester 2018 01
rita ora pride manchester 2018 02
rita ora pride manchester 2018 03
rita ora pride manchester 2018 04
rita ora pride manchester 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: 00, Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr