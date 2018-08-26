Rita Ora Puts on a Colorful Display at Manchester Pride 2018!

Rita Ora is putting on a show!

The 27-year-old “Anywhere” pop superstar hit the stage to perform at 2018 Manchester Pride on Sunday (August 26) in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Rita performed hits like “Your Song,” “Girls,” “Black Widow,” “For You” and “Hot Right Now.”

“I don’t know if I would be normal in the head without you guys, but who wants to be normal?” she told the crowd during her headlining performance.

She also praised attendees for making it despite the inclement weather: “You are champions for not giving a s–t about the rain,” she said.