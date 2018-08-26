Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Her Stripper Name Based on Her Underwear & What She Last Ate!

Sarah Jessica Parker participated in a “stripper name” generator on Instagram and fans are loving her response.

The Sex & the City star responded to an Instagram post shared by artist Ashley Longshore. The post said, “Your stripper name is the color of your underwear and the last thing you ate.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Jessica Parker

The post garnered lots of funny responses, including SJP‘s!

Sarah Jessica wrote in response, “Nude lentil soup. Or perhaps just nude lentil. Xxx”

If you missed it, SJP recently commented on her Sex & the City co-star Chris Noth‘s Instagram account!