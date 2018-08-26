Top Stories
Sun, 26 August 2018 at 2:50 pm

Shots Heard in Jacksonville, Florida During Madden NFL 19 Tournament, Police Confirm 'Mass Shooting'

Shots were heard during a live stream of the Madden NFL 19 tournament, being held on Sunday (August 26) at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Fla.

There’s a very disturbing audio of the live stream being interrupted, followed by screaming and panic.

Police in Jacksonville just confirmed moments ago that a mass shooting has occurred and has warned all to stay far away from the area.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting,” police tweeted out. The police department also confirmed that multiple people have been killed, and one suspect is dead.

Our prayers are with those in the Jacksonville area after this unthinkable tragedy.

