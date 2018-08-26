SNL's Beck Bennett Marries Jessy Hodges!

Saturday Night Live actor Beck Bennett has married his longtime love Jessy Hodges!

The couple said “I do” on Saturday (August 25), Us Weekly reports. No official details have been revealed just yet, but stay tuned as we find out more.

The pair revealed in their wedding registry that they’re planning to honeymoon in Italy.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their marriage! Stay tuned as we find out more details about the nuptials.