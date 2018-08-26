Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, & More Celebs Attend Beach Party Together!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 3:17 pm

SNL's Beck Bennett Marries Jessy Hodges!

Saturday Night Live actor Beck Bennett has married his longtime love Jessy Hodges!

The couple said “I do” on Saturday (August 25), Us Weekly reports. No official details have been revealed just yet, but stay tuned as we find out more.

The pair revealed in their wedding registry that they’re planning to honeymoon in Italy.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their marriage! Stay tuned as we find out more details about the nuptials.

