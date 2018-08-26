Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Sofia Richie is celebrating her 20th birthday by soaking up the sun!

The model, who turned 20 on Saturday (August 24), was spotted hanging with boyfriend Scott Disick and their friends Joe Francis and his wife Abbey Wilson in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“I’m like goddamn bitch, I am not a teen choice #20,” Sofia wrote on her Instagram.

“Such a Virgo,” she added, captioning a hot bikini selfie in a window on her Instagram. See the picture below.

Happy birthday, Sofia!