Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss Reunite at Nashville 'reputation Tour'

Sun, 26 August 2018 at 4:31 pm

Taylor Swift got some support from pal Karlie Kloss at her latest concert!

Despite rumors that the BFFs were no longer friends, Karlie stopped by Taylor‘s show on Saturday night (August 25) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

After the performance, Karlie took to her Instagram to share a super sweet selfie of the duo.

“No one puts on a show like @taylorswift 🎤✨ #ReputationTour Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you 🖤,” Karlie wrote.

Taylor and Karlie were last spotted together over a year ago, leading fans to believe that they had had a falling out.

It looks like there’s no drama between the friends!

