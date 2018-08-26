Wide Receiver & Reality Star Eric Decker Announces Retirement From NFL

Eric Decker, who has played wide receiver in the NFL since 2010, has announced his retirement from the NFL.

The 31-year-old athlete posted a note to fans, and wrote, “It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football. I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff.”

“This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is tie to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life,” Eric added.

Eric and his wife Jesse James Decker have starred on the E! reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On since 2013. They have three kids together.