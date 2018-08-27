Aaron Paul Celebrates His Birthday with the Classic Movie 'Big'

Aaron Paul poses for a sweet photo with wife Lauren at the Cinespia screening of Big on Saturday (August 25) at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood.

The Breaking Bad actor is turning 39-years-old TODAY (August 27) and he celebrated his birthday early with friends. Joining Aaron for the special day were Julianne Hough, Ozark‘s Julia Garner, hair stylist Jeremiah Samuel, actress Arielle Vandenberg, and more.

“I love my people. And I love my birthday boy. ✨,” Lauren captioned the below slideshow on her Instagram account.

Happy birthday, Aaron!