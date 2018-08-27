Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 3:59 pm

Aaron Paul Celebrates His Birthday with the Classic Movie 'Big'

Aaron Paul Celebrates His Birthday with the Classic Movie 'Big'

Aaron Paul poses for a sweet photo with wife Lauren at the Cinespia screening of Big on Saturday (August 25) at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood.

The Breaking Bad actor is turning 39-years-old TODAY (August 27) and he celebrated his birthday early with friends. Joining Aaron for the special day were Julianne Hough, Ozark‘s Julia Garner, hair stylist Jeremiah Samuel, actress Arielle Vandenberg, and more.

“I love my people. And I love my birthday boy. ✨,” Lauren captioned the below slideshow on her Instagram account.

Happy birthday, Aaron!

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Cinespia
Posted to: Aaron Paul, Julia Garner, Julianne Hough, Lauren Parsekian

