Alec Baldwin to Play Batman's Dad in 'Joker' Movie

Alec Baldwin is reportedly joining the upcoming Joker movie, which will star Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

The 60-year-old actor is believed to be playing Thomas Wayne, the father of Bruce Wayne/Batman, according to Deadline.

While Thomas Wayne’s killer is hitman Joe Chill in the comics, the Joker is the killer in the 1989 Batman movie directed by Tim Burton.

The Joker origin film will be directed by The Hangover‘s Todd Phillips and it will not have any connection to Jared Leto‘s version of the character. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron are also in the cast.