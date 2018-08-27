Amandla Stenberg & Storm Reid Represent Young Hollywood at Black Girls Rock Event

Amandla Stenberg and Storm Reid show off their unique styles on the red carpet at 2018 Black Girls Rock on Sunday (August 26) at NJPAC in Newark, N.J.

Amandla, 19, and Storm, 15, both appeared on stage during the night and represented the young stars in Hollywood.

Next up for Amandla is the movie The Hate U Give while Storm is currently re-teaming with A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay on the Central Park Five series.

FYI: Amandla is wearing a Thom Browne outfit. Storm is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

