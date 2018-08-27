Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie &amp; Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 1:41 pm

Amandla Stenberg & Storm Reid Represent Young Hollywood at Black Girls Rock Event

Amandla Stenberg & Storm Reid Represent Young Hollywood at Black Girls Rock Event

Amandla Stenberg and Storm Reid show off their unique styles on the red carpet at 2018 Black Girls Rock on Sunday (August 26) at NJPAC in Newark, N.J.

Amandla, 19, and Storm, 15, both appeared on stage during the night and represented the young stars in Hollywood.

Next up for Amandla is the movie The Hate U Give while Storm is currently re-teaming with A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay on the Central Park Five series.

FYI: Amandla is wearing a Thom Browne outfit. Storm is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

20+ pictures inside of Amandla Stenberg and Storm Reid at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 01
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 02
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 03
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 04
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 05
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 06
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 07
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 08
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 09
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 10
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 11
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 12
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 13
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 14
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 15
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 16
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 17
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 18
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 19
amandla stenberg storm reid black girls rock 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amandla Stenberg, Black Girls Rock, Storm Reid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr