There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 9:30 am

Angelina Jolie Parts Ways with Her Lawyer in Brad Pitt Divorce Case

Angelina Jolie has released a statement confirming that she’s switching lawyers in her divorce from estranged husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley Dejean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children,” Angelina‘s spokesperson told People in a statement.

Previously, Angelina was working with divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Angelina appreciates Laura’s cooperation in transitioning the case over the past several weeks,” Angelina‘s spokesperson added.

Brad and Angelina share kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. They reportedly agreed to a custody deal last week.
  • Sidewithkids

    I like this new lawyer. She’s doing great. She’s totally on Angie’s side. Good for her and the kids.

  • cee

    Wassers office did too much leaking, especially to TMZ and Page Six. Get ready for another Angie smear campaign. Angie do your thing girl! You look amazing and the kids look happy.

  • Gemini675

    Understandable that Angeljna requires a more specialist lawyer.

  • neer

    SPECIALIST LAWYER is what AJ really needs.