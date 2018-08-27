Angelina Jolie Parts Ways with Her Lawyer in Brad Pitt Divorce Case

Angelina Jolie has released a statement confirming that she’s switching lawyers in her divorce from estranged husband Brad Pitt.

“Angelina has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley Dejean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children,” Angelina‘s spokesperson told People in a statement.

Previously, Angelina was working with divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

“Angelina appreciates Laura’s cooperation in transitioning the case over the past several weeks,” Angelina‘s spokesperson added.

Brad and Angelina share kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. They reportedly agreed to a custody deal last week.