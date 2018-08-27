Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 12:18 pm

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Couple Up at iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards 2018!

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Couple Up at iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards 2018!

Ashlee Simpson happily poses alongside her husband Evan Ross while hitting the red carpet at the 2018 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on Sunday (August 26) in Toronto, Canada.

The 33-year-old singer and the 29-year-old actor/singer were joined at the event by Very Cavallari‘s Kristin Cavallari and Jersey Shore‘s Jennifer “JWoww” Farley as they all served as presenters.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee and Evan‘s upcoming docu-series Ashlee+Evan is set to premiere on E! on Sunday, September 9. Check out the promo here!


Love you Toronto!! ❤️❤️ #iHeartRadioMMVAs

A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on

FYI: Ashlee is wearing an grey pinstripe suit with crystal embroidered from MSGM. Kristin is wearing Nicolas Jebran.
Credit: George Pimentel, WENN, Dominic Chan; Photos: Getty, FilmMagic, Isaiah Trickey
Posted to: Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, JWoww, Kristin Cavallari

