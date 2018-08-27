Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie &amp; Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 8:43 am

Asia Argento Fired From 'X Factor Italy' After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Asia Argento Fired From 'X Factor Italy' After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Asia Argento has been fired as a judge from X Factor Italy.

The 42-year-old actress has made headlines after she was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old former child actor named Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22 years old.

According to Variety, producers have let Asia go from the show, but some episodes were already recorded and will not be re-recorded. The first seven episodes will begin airing next week, and Asia will be featured in those. Once the live shows begin in October, a new judge will join the show.

Asia has denied the allegations.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Asia Argento

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr
  • mahbelle

    Good. As they say what’s good for the goose…