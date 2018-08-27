Asia Argento Fired From 'X Factor Italy' After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Asia Argento has been fired as a judge from X Factor Italy.

The 42-year-old actress has made headlines after she was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old former child actor named Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22 years old.

According to Variety, producers have let Asia go from the show, but some episodes were already recorded and will not be re-recorded. The first seven episodes will begin airing next week, and Asia will be featured in those. Once the live shows begin in October, a new judge will join the show.

Asia has denied the allegations.