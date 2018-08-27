Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Top Stories
Mon, 27 August 2018 at 10:48 am

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd were seen sharing a passionate kiss outside of their hotel!

The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old entertainer met up at a hotel before heading out for lunch together on Sunday (August 26) in Los Angeles.

Bella and The Weeknd have never publicly confirmed they’re back together, but they’ve been seen out together numerous times since rekindling their romance. Rumors began swirling that the couple got back together earlier this summer.

