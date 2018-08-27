Britney Spears Arrives in Paris Ahead of 'Piece of Me' Shows

Britney Spears walks around town with her team after having lunch at Societe restaurant on Monday afternoon (August 27) in Paris, France.

The 36-year-old singer is in town for the next two stops of her Piece of Me World Tour. She is playing two shows at the AccorHotels Arena and then there are two final shows in England this weekend.

Britney has been touring around the world with the show that she performed in Vegas for the last few years. She wrapped her Vegas run on December 31 last year.