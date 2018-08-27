Top Stories
Kim Kardashian's New Necklace Looks Like It's Implanted Inside Her Skin - See It Here!

Kim Kardashian's New Necklace Looks Like It's Implanted Inside Her Skin - See It Here!

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Runs Shirtless in His Speedo Ahead of US Open!

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Runs Shirtless in His Speedo Ahead of US Open!

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie &amp; Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 5:03 pm

Britney Spears Arrives in Paris Ahead of 'Piece of Me' Shows

Britney Spears Arrives in Paris Ahead of 'Piece of Me' Shows

Britney Spears walks around town with her team after having lunch at Societe restaurant on Monday afternoon (August 27) in Paris, France.

The 36-year-old singer is in town for the next two stops of her Piece of Me World Tour. She is playing two shows at the AccorHotels Arena and then there are two final shows in England this weekend.

Britney has been touring around the world with the show that she performed in Vegas for the last few years. She wrapped her Vegas run on December 31 last year.

Just Jared on Facebook
britney spears arrives in paris ahead of piece of me shows 01
britney spears arrives in paris ahead of piece of me shows 02
britney spears arrives in paris ahead of piece of me shows 03
britney spears arrives in paris ahead of piece of me shows 04
britney spears arrives in paris ahead of piece of me shows 05
britney spears arrives in paris ahead of piece of me shows 06
britney spears arrives in paris ahead of piece of me shows 07

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Britney Spears

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr