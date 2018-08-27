BTS Breaks YouTube Record for Biggest Music Video Launch!

Top Stories
BTS has achieved a huge accomplishment – the K-Pop group now holds the record for the biggest music video debut in YouTube history!

The boy band’s video for “Idol” launched this weekend and it was viewed over 45 million times in its first 24 hours.

Taylor Swift previously held the record for most views in the first 24 hour period for her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, which launched last summer. It was viewed 43.2 million times in the first 24 hours.

“Idol” is featured on BTSnew album Love Yourself: Answer!
