Chad Michael Murray Joins the Cast of 'Star' Season 3

Chad Michael Murray is heading back to television!

The 37-year-old actor will have a heavily recurring role in the upcoming third season of Fox’s Star, according to Deadline.

Chad will reportedly play Xander McPherson, an “opportunistic real estate investor who is involved in a toxic relationship with Cassie Brown.”

While Xander plays white collar, he learned his hustle on the street and knows how to use his charm and power to get what he wants.

Star‘s new season debuts on September 26th at 9 PM.

Chad was formally involved in another music drama, CMT’s short-lived Sun Records.