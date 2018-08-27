Charlie Hunnam & Jack O'Connell Begin Production on 'Jungleland'

Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell walk around the set of their movie Jungleland on Monday morning (August 27) in Fall River, Mass.

The guys were spotted in costume while getting ready to film one of the first scenes of the day.

Deadline just confirmed that Max Winkler will be directing the guys in the film, which he also co-wrote.

Here is the synopsis: A reluctant bareknuckle boxer (O’Connell) and his brother (Hunnam) must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion (Jessica Barden) exposes the cracks in their bond along the way.