Kim Kardashian's New Necklace Looks Like It's Implanted Inside Her Skin - See It Here!

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Runs Shirtless in His Speedo Ahead of US Open!

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 4:35 pm

Charlie Hunnam & Jack O'Connell Begin Production on 'Jungleland'

Charlie Hunnam & Jack O'Connell Begin Production on 'Jungleland'

Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell walk around the set of their movie Jungleland on Monday morning (August 27) in Fall River, Mass.

The guys were spotted in costume while getting ready to film one of the first scenes of the day.

Deadline just confirmed that Max Winkler will be directing the guys in the film, which he also co-wrote.

Here is the synopsis: A reluctant bareknuckle boxer (O’Connell) and his brother (Hunnam) must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion (Jessica Barden) exposes the cracks in their bond along the way.

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O'Connell

