Elle Fanning Goes Retro in Miu Miu's New Campaign

Elle Fanning is among the roster of stars featured in Miu Miu‘s Fall/Winter 2018 campaign, which brings out the inner Warholian in the Miu Miu girl gang.

The short film, directed by Steve Mackey and Douglas Hart and styled by creative director Katie Grand, began as a test shoot in a Central London basement.

Some of the other stars featured in the campaign are Rowan Blanchard, model Adwoa Aboah, Gwendoline Christie, and Raffey Cassidy.

“Mackey sets a muted colour palette and monochromatic finish to bring out a mood that is unapologetically sullen, insolent and carries the underlying message: not to be messed with. In times of metaphysical trauma, the girl gang needs to wear its armour. Here it is, set to the mood music of a bored telephone call listing the power of haircuts,” Miu Miu said in a press release.