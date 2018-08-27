Emily Ratajkowski & Spencer Boldman Spend Hot '80s Summer Together in 'Cruise' Trailer - Watch Now!

Emily Ratajkowski and Spencer Boldman couple up in the trailer for their new movie Cruise!

The 27-year-old model and the 26-year-old former Lab Rats actor both star in the 1980s-inspired flick.

Here’s the synopsis: It’s the Summer of ’87, and Gio (Spencer), an Italian kid from Queens, has little on his mind but cars and girls. Gio thinks he’s got it all figured out until he meets Jessica (Emily), a nice Jewish girl from Long Island who likes to go undercover for illicit thrills on the wrong side of the tracks. An affectionate look at the youth culture of a bygone era, Cruise celebrates the joys of muscle cars, Motorola pagers and endless summer nights.

Written and directed by Robert Siegel, Cruise also stars Sebastian Maniscalco, Lucas Salvagno, Kathrine Narducci, Noah Robbins, and Gino Cafarelli.

It will premiere in theaters and on demand on September 28.

Watch the trailer below, and check out the official poster in our gallery!



CRUISE Official US Theatrical Trailer