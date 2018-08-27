Emma Stone Stars in Louis Vuitton's New Fragrance Campaign

Emma Stone is starring in Louis Vuitton’s very first fragrance film campaign, which is being directed by Sam Mendes!

The film won’t debut until September 12, but we have an image from the stunning print campaign, which will be featured in magazines in October.

“I am proud to unveil our first fragrance short film starring the incredibly talented Emma Stone. This marks another milestone to the success of our fragrance collection,” Michael Burke, Chairman & CEO of Louis Vuitton, said in a statement.

Fun fact: Emma previously worked with Sam in the Broadway in his revival of the musical Cabaret, which she starred in and he directed.