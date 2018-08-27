Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie &amp; Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 1:06 pm

Emma Stone Stars in Louis Vuitton's New Fragrance Campaign

Emma Stone Stars in Louis Vuitton's New Fragrance Campaign

Emma Stone is starring in Louis Vuitton’s very first fragrance film campaign, which is being directed by Sam Mendes!

The film won’t debut until September 12, but we have an image from the stunning print campaign, which will be featured in magazines in October.

“I am proud to unveil our first fragrance short film starring the incredibly talented Emma Stone. This marks another milestone to the success of our fragrance collection,” Michael Burke, Chairman & CEO of Louis Vuitton, said in a statement.

Fun fact: Emma previously worked with Sam in the Broadway in his revival of the musical Cabaret, which she starred in and he directed.
emma stone louis vuitton campaign 01
emma stone louis vuitton campaign 02

Credit: Craig McDean/Louis Vuitton
