Eric Bana & Garrett Hedlund Have a 'Troy' Reunion at The Quail

Eric Bana and Garrett Hedlund pose for a photo while attending The Quail, A Mothersports Gathering organized by The Peninsula Hotels on Saturday (August 25) in Carmel Valley, Calif.

The guys starred in the 2004 movie Troy, which happened to be Garrett‘s very first professional project.

Also in attendance at the event was Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan.

Throughout the day guests enjoyed a Fireside Chat Series featuring InStyle Magazine’s editor-in-chief, Laura Brown and luxury women’s shoe designer, Tamara Mellon discussing the parallels between fashion and the automotive industry.

FYI: Angela is wearing a Jonathan Simkhai dress.