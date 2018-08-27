Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates End of Summer With Rare Snap of Children Apple & Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving a glimpse into summer vacation with her children!

The 45-year-old actress and entrepreneur took to her Instagram to share a rare photo of her children – Apple, 14 and Moses, 12.

In the pic, the siblings can be seen standing side by side in a sprawling green backyard.

“Noooooo summer don’t go,” Gwyneth captioned the photo.

Gwyneth most recently shared a photo of the brother and sister celebrating Father’s Day with their dad Chris Martin.

