Hailey Baldwin Sports Crop Top & Oversized Khakis While Out in Beverly Hills

Hailey Baldwin shows off her style while stepping out in Beverly Hills, Calif.!

The 21-year-old model was spotted making a phone call outside the Montage Hotel on Monday (August 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

She put her toned torso on display in a white crop top, oversized khaki pants, a blue patterned denim jacket, and white sneakers.

Hailey accessorized with a black backpack purse, silver necklace, gold earrings, and pink-tinted sunglasses, pulling her hair up into a bun.

She and her stylist Maeve Reilly grabbed iced coffees and then went shopping at Maxfield in West Hollywood.

The day before, Hailey and fiance Justin Bieber were seen going to church together. They recently got back from a trip to Justin‘s hometown of Stratford in Ontario, Canada.

FYI: Hailey is wearing a Cotton Citizen tee, Celine pants, and Adidas sneakers.