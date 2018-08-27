Top Stories
Mon, 27 August 2018 at 1:10 pm

Halsey, Alessia Cara & Bebe Rexha Perform at iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards 2018!

Halsey sparkles as she hits the red carpet at the 2018 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on Sunday (August 26) in Toronto, Canada.

The 23-year-old “Alone” hit-maker was joined at the event by Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha and Meghan Trainor as they all hit the stage to perform at the award ceremony.

Halsey took home the award for Artist for Change, while Bebe was honored with the Best Collaboration for her hit song “Meant To Be” with Florida Georgia Line.

FYI: Halsey is wearing a linen suit by Tom Wood and and vintage Victoria’s Secret archive bra. Bebe is wearing The Blonds.
