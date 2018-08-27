Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 12:39 pm

Hayden Christensen, Chrissy Metz & Tyra Banks Present at iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards 2018!

Hayden Christensen, Chrissy Metz & Tyra Banks Present at iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards 2018!

Hayden Christensen is dapper as he poses for photographs on the red carpet at the 2018 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards at MuchMusic HQ on Sunday (August 26) in Toronto, Canada.

The 37-year-old actor was joined at the event by This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, America’s Got Talent host Tyra Banks, Crazy Rich Asian‘s Awkwafina, World of Dance judge Derek Hough and Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green as they all served as presenters.

Awkwafina, who rocked three different outfits, served as the host for the annual award ceremony honoring the year’s best music videos, from the likes of Canadian superstars like Drake and Shawn Mendes.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Kiyonna custom dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes and David Yurman Jewelry.
Credit: George Pimentel, WENN, Dominic Chan; Photos: Getty, FilmMagic, Isaiah Trickey
