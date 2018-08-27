HBO Debuts New Footage From 'Game of Thrones' & 'Big Little Lies'

HBO has released the first look at some of the new seasons of their hit shows including new Game of Thrones footage and new Big Little Lies footage!

It looks like most of the Game of Thrones footage we have seen before, except for one moment where Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) reunite at Winterfell.

In Big Little Lies‘ preview, we see Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, who play Celeste Wright and Madeline Mackenzie, having an encounter with Meryl Streep, who plays Nicole‘s mother-in-law.

Watch everything below!