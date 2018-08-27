Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie &amp; Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 9:47 am

HBO Debuts New Footage From 'Game of Thrones' & 'Big Little Lies'

HBO Debuts New Footage From 'Game of Thrones' & 'Big Little Lies'

HBO has released the first look at some of the new seasons of their hit shows including new Game of Thrones footage and new Big Little Lies footage!

It looks like most of the Game of Thrones footage we have seen before, except for one moment where Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) reunite at Winterfell.

In Big Little Lies‘ preview, we see Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, who play Celeste Wright and Madeline Mackenzie, having an encounter with Meryl Streep, who plays Nicole‘s mother-in-law.

Watch everything below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: HBO
Posted to: Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, HBO, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr