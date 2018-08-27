Hilary Duff Says Son Luca Is 'On the Fence' About Baby No. 2

Hilary Duff‘s son 6-year-old son Luca is still warming up to the news that he’s got a baby sister on the way!

“He’s on the fence, but I think that everything will be fine when she arrives,” the 30-year-old pregnant Younger star told Today‘s Dylan Dreyer on Monday (August 27) in New York City.

“Everything is good. I’m ready for school to start I think like every other mom,” Hilary added. “I’m looking for a little more structure right now. In this late stage, you’re tired of running around and stuff, but we’re ready. I’m so excited.”

That same day, Hilary made PB&J sandwiches with Jif® Peanut Butter while announcing the Imagine If, With Jif? Contest Launch, a new contest looking for brilliant ideas from entrepreneurial kids to make the world a better place.



Hilary Duff Talks About Jif’s Imagine If Contest And More | TODAY