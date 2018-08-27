'House of Cards' Final Season Adds 3 New Characters - First Look Photos!

Check out these first look photos of the new characters coming to the final season of House of Cards!

Joining Robin Wright for the last season of the Netflix hit are Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as Annette Shepherd and Bill Shepherd, a “sister and brother who inherited Shepherd Unlimited, a leading industrial conglomerate whose family foundations exert a powerful behind-the-scenes force in the American political landscape.”

Cody Fern also joins the show as Duncan Shepherd, “Annette’s ambitious and devoted son, who represents the next generation of DC power players.”

The new season will stream on November 2, without the show’s original star, Kevin Spacey.