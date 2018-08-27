Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 4:15 pm

Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler Film 'Murder Mystery' in Milan!

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are continuing to film their new movie Murder Mystery!

The co-stars were spotted holding hands while filming a scene on Monday (August 27) in Milan, Italy.

They’ve been hard at work on the upcoming Netflix film, which also stars Luke Evans. They’ve been seen filming on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, visiting George and Amal Clooney in Lake Como, and now they’re hitting up one of the global capitol’s of fashion!

Murder Mystery does not have a release date just yet, but stay tuned!

