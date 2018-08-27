John Goodman Says He Was Depressed After 'Roseanne' Cancellation

John Goodman is giving his first extensive interview after the cancellation of Roseanne due to the star Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet.

“I was broken-hearted, but I thought, ‘OK, it’s just show business, I’m going to let it go. But I went through a period, about a month, where I was very depressed. I’m a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit,” John told The Times.

John added about the huge reaction to the racist tweet, “I was surprised. I’ll put it this way, I was surprised at the response. And that’s probably all I should say about it. I know, I know, for a fact that she’s not a racist.”

About the new reboot, The Conners, Roseanne signed over all her rights.

“She had to sign a paper saying that she relinquished all her rights to the show so that we could go on. I sent her an email and thanked her for that,” he said. “I did not hear anything back, but she was going through hell at the time. And she’s still going through hell.”