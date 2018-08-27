Top Stories
Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Angelina Jolie Steps Out for Lunch With Son Pax in LA!

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 6:00 am

Justin Hartley Films 'This Is Us' Scenes in Philadelphia!

Justin Hartley Films 'This Is Us' Scenes in Philadelphia!

Justin Hartley is filming This Is Us!

The 41-year-old actor was seen filming scenes with Melanie Liburd and Terry Gross on Saturday (August 25) in Philadelphia, Penn.

The cast of This Is Us stepped out for an FYC event earlier in the month at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. During the panel, the cast and producers spoke out about Season 3, which they are currently filming.

The producers told the audience that after the show’s heartbreaking season two finale, season three will be “hopeful.”

The new season of This Is Us premieres on September 25.
