Katharine McPhee Didn't Know Who David Foster Was Before Meeting Him!

David Foster may be a world famous music producer, but Katharine McPhee had no idea who he was when she met him for the first time!

The 34-year-old entertainer recently looked back on her first encounter with her now-fiance, explaining she didn’t know about his work.

The couple first met when she was a contestant on American Idol in 2006 and he was a guest mentor alongside opera star Andrea Bocelli.

“I grew up listening to Céline Dion and I love Andrea Bocelli — I knew ‘The Prayer’ because I’d sung it for something and my mom made me learn the Italian,” Katharine said on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast.

She continued, “I remember calling [my mom] and I was like, ‘You’re never going to believe, the guest mentor this week is Andrea Bocelli and there’s this producer that I don’t know but he’s supposed to be really amazing. His name is David Foster.’ My mom was like, ‘Katharine, you know who David Foster is. You’ve listened to every artist that he’s ever created.’ And I was like, ‘Ohh…okay.’ ”

The duo wouldn’t start dating for over 10 years.

She added, “We met on that show and then I did a lot of charity events with him. We’ve been friends for a long time. And…yeah…”

Katharine and David got engaged last month.