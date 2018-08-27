Katy Perry Says She Was Not Raped by Dr. Luke

Katy Perry‘s deposition for the lawsuit between Dr. Luke and Kesha has been released.

In the deposition, the singer says she was never raped by Dr. Luke, that he never gave her a roofie, that she never had a sexual or romantic relationship with the producer, and that she never told anyone that she was raped by him, even as a joke, according to Billboard.

Katy also said she was aware that Kesha claimed that she was raped by Luke.

Dr. Luke‘s legal team released a statement after the deposition was made public.

“The false narrative Kesha created about being raped became widely accepted, damaging Dr. Luke‘s reputation irreparably. Compounding this malicious act, in 2016, Kesha told Lady Gaga that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry, which is outrageous and untrue,” the legal team said. “Katy Perry testified under oath in this case that Dr. Luke never raped her. Regardless, Kesha refused to apologize. Instead, she issued a press release which again irresponsibly suggested that Katy Perry was actually raped by Dr. Luke. It seems that Kesha wanted to perpetuate the falsehood that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry.”