Kesha Performs in Miami Exclusively for Hilton Honors Members!

Kesha strikes a pose backstage in a sparkling outfit before performing exclusively for Hilton Honors Members at The Temple House on Saturday (August 25) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The 31-year-old Rainbow singer delivered an intimate concert in partnership with Live Nation.

Kesha recently opened up about what touring has taught her this time around: “It’s been amazing to go out there every night in a different city and feel this overwhelming sense of love and acceptance and positivity from … amazing people from all backgrounds,” Kesha told T-Mobile Stories (via People) after the finale of her Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore tour.

“Even though our country is going through some stressful and divisive times, there is hope and I truly believe that love and equality and trust will win out over hate and division,” Kesha added. “What makes it really special is going out and taking in the different cultures, and the food, the people and the shopping!”