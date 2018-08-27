Top Stories
Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Angelina Jolie Steps Out for Lunch With Son Pax in LA!

Angelina Jolie Steps Out for Lunch With Son Pax in LA!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 1:05 am

Kevin Smith Shows Off 51 Pound Weight Loss - See the Pic!

Kevin Smith Shows Off 51 Pound Weight Loss - See the Pic!

Kevin Smith is shedding weight per his doctor’s orders!

After nearly dying from a heart attack earlier in 2018, the 48-year-old actor, director and comedian showed off his progress on Instagram on Sunday (August 26).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kevin Smith

“This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS!” he captioned his post.

“Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me ‘The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.’ Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders. I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school! My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195! But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone!”

Check out his update post below!

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kevin Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr