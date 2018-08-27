Kevin Smith Shows Off 51 Pound Weight Loss - See the Pic!

Kevin Smith is shedding weight per his doctor’s orders!

After nearly dying from a heart attack earlier in 2018, the 48-year-old actor, director and comedian showed off his progress on Instagram on Sunday (August 26).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kevin Smith

“This @weightwatchers Ambassador is thrilled to announce that I’VE LOST 51 POUNDS!” he captioned his post.

“Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before. When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me ‘The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.’ Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders. I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school! My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195! But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone!”

Check out his update post below!