Kim Kardashian's New Necklace Looks Like It's Implanted in Her Neck

Kim Kardashian has a lot to show off today, and took to her Instagram Story to share videos of her dramatic new, light-up necklace that looks like it’s been implanted right in her neck.

“My necklace glows like a heartbeat. It moves to the rhythm of my heartbeat,” Kim says in one clip.

Turns out, the look is all thanks to a brand new project from Simon Huck titled A. Human. The exhibit is intended to show off unique body modifications.

“We didn’t want to root any of our modifications on the idea of existing insecurities or discomforts,” Simon told Vogue. “A. Human is about the freedom to explore this world and live in this world in any way you choose.”

A. Human’s exhibit opens at 48 Mercer Street in New York City on September 5.