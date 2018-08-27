Lady Gaga & Christian Carino Hold Hands in Paris

Lady Gaga is red hot in Paris!

The 32-year-old entertainer and actress and her partner Christian Carino stepped out holding hands in the City of Light on Monday (August 27).

Gaga has a big week coming up. On August 31, her film with Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born, will debut at the 2018 Venice Film Festival! This will be the movie’s world premiere showing ahead of its October release date

