There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 12:49 pm

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino Hold Hands in Paris

Lady Gaga is red hot in Paris!

The 32-year-old entertainer and actress and her partner Christian Carino stepped out holding hands in the City of Light on Monday (August 27).

Gaga has a big week coming up. On August 31, her film with Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born, will debut at the 2018 Venice Film Festival! This will be the movie’s world premiere showing ahead of its October release date

