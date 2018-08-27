Top Stories
Mon, 27 August 2018 at 3:36 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Girlfriend Camila Morrone End Their Weekend with a Low-Key Dinner

Leonardo DiCaprio makes an exit from Mastro’s restaurant after a low-key dinner on Sunday night (August 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old actor was joined for the meal by his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Over the weekend, Leo joined a bunch of his famous friends – including Tobey Maguire, Jamie Foxx, and Gerard Butler – while attending a private party on the beach in Malibu. It looks like they had a great time!

