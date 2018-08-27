Mon, 27 August 2018 at 11:06 am
Man Who Allegedly Supplied Demi Lovato with Drugs Speaks About the Night She Overdosed
- Brandon Johnson, the man who supplied Demi Lovato with drugs, is speaking about the alleged drug use the night she overdosed – TMZ
- Find out how Sofia Richie spent her 20th birthday – Just Jared Jr
- Huge Taylor Swift news! – Lainey Gossip
- Find out which star lost 50 pounds – TooFab
- This pop star is demanding respect – MTV
- Chrissy Teigen‘s heartfelt note may make you tear up – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Demi Lovato, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Also on Just Jared
JJ Links Around The Web
Getty
- The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
- Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
- The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
- Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
- Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr