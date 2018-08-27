Mary J Blige Gets Honored at Black Girls Rock 2018!

Mary J Blige is being honored in a big way!

The 47-year-old Mudbound actress and singer was honored with the Star Power Award during the ceremony at the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Show at NJPAC on Sunday night (August 26) in Newark, New Jersey.

Naomi Campbell, Judith Jamison and Janet Jackson were among the other honorees of the evening.

The show was hosted by Queen Latifah, and will air on BET on September 9.

FYI: Mary is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress.