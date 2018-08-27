Top Stories
Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Angelina Jolie Steps Out for Lunch With Son Pax in LA!

Angelina Jolie Steps Out for Lunch With Son Pax in LA!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 12:30 am

Mary J Blige Gets Honored at Black Girls Rock 2018!

Mary J Blige Gets Honored at Black Girls Rock 2018!

Mary J Blige is being honored in a big way!

The 47-year-old Mudbound actress and singer was honored with the Star Power Award during the ceremony at the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Show at NJPAC on Sunday night (August 26) in Newark, New Jersey.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mary J Blige

Naomi Campbell, Judith Jamison and Janet Jackson were among the other honorees of the evening.

The show was hosted by Queen Latifah, and will air on BET on September 9.

FYI: Mary is wearing a Roberto Cavalli dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 01
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 02
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 03
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 04
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 05
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 06
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 07
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 08
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 09
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 10
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 11
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 12
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 13
mary j blige 2018 black girls rock 14

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Black Girls Rock, Mary J Blige

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr