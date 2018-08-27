Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 11:43 am

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Relationship Is Like a Marriage: 'We Have Had Ups & Downs'

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are featured in WSJ. Magazine‘s new issue, speaking all about their brand The Row‘s new menswear line.

Here’s what the 32-year-old twins had to share with the mag…

Ashley, on how they communicate: “It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate…[our relationship is like] a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs…We do everything together.” Mary-Kate adds, “We came out of the womb doing that.”

Ashley, on what is sexy in menswear: “I think a men’s rise has gotten short and small. There’s something about a slightly higher rise that is quite sexy.”

Mary-Kate, on The Row’s growth: “It really was a passion project…It’s not like one day we wake up and say, we’re going to grow this business, and we’re going to have a menswear collection. That’s not the way we look at it.”

For more from the twins, visit WSJ.com.
Credit: WSJ. Magazine
