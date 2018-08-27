Top Stories
Mon, 27 August 2018 at 7:01 pm

Maura Tierney Hospitalized After Biking Accident in LA

Maura Tierney was taken to the hospital after a biking accident, according to TMZ.

The 53-year-old The Affair actress was taking a ride on Monday afternoon (August 27) when the incident occurred in Marina del Rey, Calif.

The bike’s back tire was accidentally clipped by a car, sending her tumbling to the ground.

When paramedics arrived, Maura said she was experiencing back pain and was taken to a local hospital.

Thankfully, Maura is doing alright and was able to head home.

Maura has been released from the hospital with no major injuries. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with their concern,” her rep told JustJared.com.

We hope Maura recovers quickly!
