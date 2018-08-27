Naomi Campbell Gets Honored at Black Girls Rock 2018!

Naomi Campbell is accepting a big award!

The 48-year-old supermodel was honored with the Black Girl Magic Award during the ceremony at the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Show at NJPAC on Sunday night (August 26) in Newark, New Jersey.

Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson and Judith Jamison were also honored during the ceremony, which included a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The show was hosted by Queen Latifah, and will air on BET on September 9.

FYI: Naomi is wearing a Calvin Klein dress.