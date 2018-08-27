Top Stories
Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Sofia Richie Celebrates 20th Birthday With Scott Disick in Mexico!

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Mel B Will Enter Rehab in the UK - Read Her Statement

Angelina Jolie Steps Out for Lunch With Son Pax in LA!

Angelina Jolie Steps Out for Lunch With Son Pax in LA!

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Terry Crews Suggests the Reason Why His Alleged Sexual Misconduct Abuser Got Away With It

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 2:53 am

Naomi Campbell Gets Honored at Black Girls Rock 2018!

Naomi Campbell Gets Honored at Black Girls Rock 2018!

Naomi Campbell is accepting a big award!

The 48-year-old supermodel was honored with the Black Girl Magic Award during the ceremony at the Black Girls Rock! 2018 Show at NJPAC on Sunday night (August 26) in Newark, New Jersey.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Campbell

Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson and Judith Jamison were also honored during the ceremony, which included a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The show was hosted by Queen Latifah, and will air on BET on September 9.

FYI: Naomi is wearing a Calvin Klein dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
naomi campbell black girls rock 2018 01
naomi campbell black girls rock 2018 02
naomi campbell black girls rock 2018 03
naomi campbell black girls rock 2018 04
naomi campbell black girls rock 2018 05
naomi campbell black girls rock 2018 06
naomi campbell black girls rock 2018 07
naomi campbell black girls rock 2018 08

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Black Girls Rock, Naomi Campbell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr