Queen Latifah, Cynthia Erivo & Ava DuVernay Celebrate Black Girls Rock 2018!

Queen Latifah, Cynthia Erivo and Ava DuVernay hit the red carpet in style while attending the 2018 Black Girls Rock! held at NJPAC on Sunday (August 26) in Newark, New Jersey.

The three ladies were joined at the event by Lena Waithe, Naturi Naughton, Misty Copeland, Angela Simmons, Lil Mama, Lloyd, Jazmine Sullivan and Seven Streeter.

Lena, Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson and Judith Jamison were also honored during the ceremony, which included a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The show was hosted by Queen Latifah, and will air on BET on September 9.

FYI: Queen is wearing Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewels. Cynthia is wearing a Sally LaPointe dress, Jenny Bird earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes. Ava is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress. Misty is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti heels.