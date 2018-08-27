Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie &amp; Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 11:13 am

Queen Latifah, Cynthia Erivo & Ava DuVernay Celebrate Black Girls Rock 2018!

Queen Latifah, Cynthia Erivo & Ava DuVernay Celebrate Black Girls Rock 2018!

Queen Latifah, Cynthia Erivo and Ava DuVernay hit the red carpet in style while attending the 2018 Black Girls Rock! held at NJPAC on Sunday (August 26) in Newark, New Jersey.

The three ladies were joined at the event by Lena Waithe, Naturi Naughton, Misty Copeland, Angela Simmons, Lil Mama, Lloyd, Jazmine Sullivan and Seven Streeter.

Lena, Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson and Judith Jamison were also honored during the ceremony, which included a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The show was hosted by Queen Latifah, and will air on BET on September 9.

FYI: Queen is wearing Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewels. Cynthia is wearing a Sally LaPointe dress, Jenny Bird earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes. Ava is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress. Misty is wearing Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Just Jared on Facebook
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 01
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 02
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 03
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 05
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 06
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 07
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 08
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 09
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 1
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 10
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 11
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 12
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 13
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 14
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 15
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 16
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 17
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 18
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 19
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 20
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 21
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 22
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 23
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 24
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 25
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 26
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 27
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 28
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 29
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 30
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 31
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 32
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 33
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 34
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 35
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 36
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 37
queen latifah cynthia erivo ava duvernay celebrate black girls rock 2018 38

Credit: Dave Kotinsky, Paras Griffin; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angela Simmons, Ava DuVernay, Cynthia Erivo, Jazmine Sullivan, Lena Waithe, Lil Mama, Lloyd, Misty Copeland, Naturi Naughton, Queen Latifah, Seven Streeter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The LAPD are investigating a break-in at Wiz Khalifa's house - TMZ
  • Garrett Clayton just shared his first photo with his boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • The new James Bond movie has lost its Oscar-winning director - TooFab
  • Production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Avan Jogia just shaved all of his hair off - Just Jared Jr