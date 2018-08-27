Top Stories
There's a New Development in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case - Read the Statement

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Share a Kiss During Their Lunch Date

Serena Williams Speaks Out About the Ban of Her French Open Catsuit

Mon, 27 August 2018 at 1:28 pm

Rosamund Pike & Jamie Dornan Star in 'A Private War' Trailer - Watch Now!

Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan star in the debut trailer for their film A Private War.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: In a world where journalism is under attack, Marie Colvin (Pike) is one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time. Colvin is an utterly fearless and rebellious spirit, driven to the frontlines of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless, while constantly testing the limits between bravery and bravado. After being hit by a grenade in Sri Lanka, she wears a distinctive eye patch and is still as comfortable sipping martinis with London’s elite as she is confronting dictators. Colvin sacrifices loving relationships, and over time, her personal life starts to unravel as the trauma she’s witnessed takes its toll. Yet, her mission to show the true cost of war leads her — along with renowned war photographer Paul Conroy (Dornan) — to embark on the most dangerous assignment of their lives in the besieged Syrian city of Homs.

The film will open in New York and Los Angeles on November 2 and spread nationwide on November 18. Stanley Tucci also stars.
